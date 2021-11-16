Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $322.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to post $322.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $462.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $188.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $751.00 million to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS.

LPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

LPI stock opened at $71.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 4.19. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.