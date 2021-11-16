Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $689.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post sales of $689.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $683.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $695.00 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $684.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.32.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,349 shares of company stock worth $1,821,347 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Overstock.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,146,000 after buying an additional 232,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,095,000 after buying an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,713,000 after buying an additional 93,647 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,443,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Overstock.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after buying an additional 47,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

