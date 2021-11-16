Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.94 Million

Brokerages expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to announce sales of $169.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.80 million. PetIQ reported sales of $164.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $905.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $920.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $979.35 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $991.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Several research firms have issued reports on PETQ. TheStreet lowered PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

PETQ opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.89 million, a PE ratio of -50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

