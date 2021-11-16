Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.45. Safe Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 925%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million.

SB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Shares of SB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. 2,174,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,633. The company has a market cap of $415.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

