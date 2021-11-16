Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.36). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.24). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07.

Separately, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPH opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $154.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.28. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.50.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include furosemide, used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and ceftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

