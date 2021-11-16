Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Sharps Compliance posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

SMED has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $18.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 47.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

