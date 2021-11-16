Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.41 Million

Analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post $26.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.53 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $27.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $104.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $108.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.35 million to $109.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $65.39. The company has a market cap of $502.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,028 shares of company stock worth $216,862. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

