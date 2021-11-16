Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post sales of $83.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.70 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $83.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $332.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.60 million to $333.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $385.15 million, with estimates ranging from $384.30 million to $386.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 50,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.