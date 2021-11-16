Zacks: Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. AssetMark Financial posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE AMK traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. 67,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.84. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 5.88.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,575 shares of company stock worth $1,957,873 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

