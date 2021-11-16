Zacks: Brokerages Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.78. FB Financial reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $47.08. 101,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,816. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.69. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $49.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in FB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 80,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FB Financial by 159.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in FB Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,113,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in FB Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

