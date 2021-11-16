Zacks: Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post ($1.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.99). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

GTHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $744,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTHX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. 7,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,373. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $614.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.16. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

