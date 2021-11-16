Zano Price Reaches $3.02 on Top Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $32.99 million and $379,482.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $3.02 or 0.00005012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,734.73 or 0.97332831 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00047322 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.49 or 0.00328934 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.85 or 0.00531693 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.38 or 0.00177942 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008670 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001537 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,935,819 coins and its circulating supply is 10,906,319 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.