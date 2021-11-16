ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 16th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $5,963.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.07 or 0.00282213 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00102025 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00139794 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004130 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000139 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

