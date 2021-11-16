ZCore Price Up 11.8% This Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $133,056.82 and $543.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZCore has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,397,068 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

