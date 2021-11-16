Zealium Trading Down 11.9% This Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $34,037.79 and approximately $13.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.50 or 0.00577364 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

