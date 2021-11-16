Zeepin (ZPT) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zeepin has a market cap of $559,509.75 and approximately $54,860.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeepin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068307 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00071303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00093616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,543.25 or 0.99742119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.07 or 0.06990252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

