Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells $753,600.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $753,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $829,500.00.
- On Friday, October 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $661,500.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $675,200.00.
ZNTL stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.02. 159,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,368. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after acquiring an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,836,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after purchasing an additional 415,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
