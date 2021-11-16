Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells $753,600.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $753,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $829,500.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $661,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $675,200.00.

ZNTL stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.02. 159,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,368. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,662,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,431,000 after acquiring an additional 506,183 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,836,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,813,000 after purchasing an additional 415,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 435,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

