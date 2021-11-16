ZENZO (ZNZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $555.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 47.3% against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $586,492.93 and $555.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.13 or 0.00151929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00036229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.64 or 0.00504038 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00016516 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00077061 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

