ZEON Trading 47.8% Lower This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 112.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. ZEON has a market cap of $35.36 million and approximately $42,325.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00220925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010512 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

