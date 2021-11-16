Zero Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $12,967.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.49 or 0.00276987 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00101512 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00140824 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004422 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000135 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,718,734 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.