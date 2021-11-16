Zeusshield 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $37,417.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. Zeusshield has a market cap of $337,383.17 and $37,417.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00225113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010481 BTC.

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

