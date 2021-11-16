Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,161,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of Ziff Davis worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 99,252.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ZD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZD stock opened at $127.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.31 and a 52-week high of $147.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

