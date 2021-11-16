ZIMBOCASH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,225.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $101.47 million and approximately $13,225.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 64.7% higher against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00070719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00092807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,202.85 or 0.99620837 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,179.33 or 0.06915755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

