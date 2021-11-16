ZINC (ZINC) Price Down 10.5% This Week

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 16th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $48,331.86 and approximately $48.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZINC has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00049408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00221121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010596 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.