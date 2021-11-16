ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Up 47.1% Over Last 7 Days

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001300 BTC on popular exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $155.05 million and approximately $23.70 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00068178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00093663 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,314.09 or 0.99831854 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.94 or 0.06971606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

