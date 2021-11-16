Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zoetis by 641.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 387.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Zoetis by 760.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 697.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $216.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.57. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

