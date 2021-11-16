ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 444,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,809,273 shares.The stock last traded at $76.15 and had previously closed at $75.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,258.54, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.38.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $32,771,310.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $31,882,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,139,385 shares of company stock worth $1,221,258,450 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after buying an additional 12,879,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,231,000. Finally, Schf GPE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,866,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

