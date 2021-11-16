Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

ZUO opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. Zuora has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 2.19.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532 in the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $21,901,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $2,265,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $2,557,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $3,344,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

