-$0.01 EPS Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 61.24% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 150,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.82. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 45.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

