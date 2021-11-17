$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GAMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. 205,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

