$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.07. Snap also posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.42. 359,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,034,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.47. Snap has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.88 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $315,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,730,500 shares of company stock worth $107,748,056.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Snap by 20.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

