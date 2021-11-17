-$0.25 EPS Expected for Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dermata Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dermata Therapeutics.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ DRMA traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 177,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,558. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

