$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Lane Capital.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXLC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oxford Lane Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,462,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 527,795 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OXLC opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

