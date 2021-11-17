$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. REV Group reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of REVG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,526. REV Group has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,149 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 906,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,714,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

