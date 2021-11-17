$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. 493,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $18,273,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 775,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

