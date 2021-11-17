-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.25). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

