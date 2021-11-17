-$0.34 EPS Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.26). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $2,278,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nutanix by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Nutanix by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 112,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 68,914 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTNX opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.63. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

