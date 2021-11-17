$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after acquiring an additional 74,390 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

