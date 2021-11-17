$0.37 EPS Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.43. Resideo Technologies reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

REZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 120,244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,568 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.54. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.