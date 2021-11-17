$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Global Net Lease also posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. 5,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

