-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.50). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $44,880.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 46,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 749,318 shares of company stock worth $17,321,626 and sold 40,087 shares worth $940,393. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. State Street Corp lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 186.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 249,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.