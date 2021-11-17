-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.50). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $44,880.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 46,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 749,318 shares of company stock worth $17,321,626 and sold 40,087 shares worth $940,393. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. State Street Corp lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,253,000 after buying an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,769,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 186.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 249,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.74.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

