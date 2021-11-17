$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.73. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 29.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 886,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $15,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.97. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $36.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.