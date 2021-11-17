$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. 232,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,008. The firm has a market cap of $773.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

