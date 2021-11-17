-$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will report earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($0.85). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 134,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,059. The firm has a market cap of $452.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.11. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 370,981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

