-$0.86 EPS Expected for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.39). Precision Drilling reported earnings of ($2.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($9.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.22) to ($8.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDS shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $514.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

