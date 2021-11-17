$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MCRI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,533. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.51. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

