$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to report $1.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth about $131,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. BRP has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.