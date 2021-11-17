$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 141.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

