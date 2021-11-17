$111.21 Million in Sales Expected for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) will report sales of $111.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chindata Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.99 million and the highest is $112.42 million. Chindata Group reported sales of $68.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chindata Group will report full-year sales of $437.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $432.41 million to $441.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $631.21 million, with estimates ranging from $586.04 million to $666.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chindata Group.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

NASDAQ CD opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -173.83 and a beta of 3.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $83,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

