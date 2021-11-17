$113.40 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post sales of $113.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.80 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $109.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $458.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.90 million to $470.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $460.27 million, with estimates ranging from $456.50 million to $464.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

